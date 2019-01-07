Blouse by Geoffrey J. Finch

Crush Cardigan

£185.00

At Blouse.World

A very handy item. As worn by grunge style icons. *********************************** The purchase that's sensible : Transeasonal for year round satisfaction Excellent for displaying assets, eg. a graphic tee Merino blend is "crushed" and the ribs are 30% cashmere, 100% stunning Classic stripes are nice and versatile, aren't they? Cuffs can be worn nonchalantly long or folded back DID YOU SEE THAT LUREX CUFF TRIM COMING??? Size Guide