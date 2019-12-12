Real Techniques

Cruelty Free Sculpting Set

$19.99 $12.67

CONTOUR BRUSH SET: Accentuate features, define contours & enhance your natural bone structure with this face brush set that gives you the flexibility to transform your look. Includes sculpting, fan & setting brush. BRUSHES FOR MAKEUP: Quality makeup brushes are important and popular by Real Technique, MUAs & other beauty gurus because they pick up & distribute liquid makeup, powder & creams more precisely. PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP BRUSHES: From foundation to liner our brushes & beauty sponges flawlessly apply primer, concealer, eyeshadow & more. Keep your brushes germ free & clean with our makeup brush & sponge cleansers. QUALITY MAKEUP APPLICATORS: We provide brushes for primer, concealer, foundation, color correction, highlight, contour & more. Look for some of our makeup brushes & sponges that're ideal for liquids, creams & powder. REAL TECHNIQUES: Launching in 2011, Real Techniques created cruelty free makeup brushes with you in mind. Goodbye basic eyeshadow applicators & fingers - hello high quality makeup brushes. Accentuate favorite features, create defined contours for added depth, or simply enhance your natural bone structure with our Collector’s Edition Sculpting Set. With the use of light and dark makeup shades, this set gives you the flexibility to transform your look. Samantha and Nicola Chapman grew up surrounded by makeup. Their aunt was a top makeup artist in London, working with clients like David Bowie and Princess Diana. Their mum was makeup-involved too, always trying out the latest trends and being creative with her looks. As young girls, they experimented on one another, and of course Nic was the test subject, since Sam was the older sister. When it came time to choose their career path, it was clear that makeup artistry was the way to go. They were talented, creative, and keen to follow in the footsteps of their successful aunt. But, most importantly — they were passionate about beauty. In 2011, the Real Techniques brush collection was launched. Unbelievable brush quality was paired with pro