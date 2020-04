KodamaForest

Croton Petra Kokedama In Moss-ball Planter

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

^^Thank you for visiting my kokedama store! This is a live Croton Petra that is potted in a proper mixture of soil and moss to help in growth and plant life. Croton foliage comes in a variety of color combinations that can include purple, green, yellow, red, orange and pink. Because the color forms