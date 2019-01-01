Bloomscape

Croton Petra

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Huckberry

Story Healthy, beautiful plants delivered straight to your doorstep A couple well placed plants can go a long way toward making a space feel alive and vibrant, warm and cozy, clean and cool — whatever vibe you’re looking for, Bloomscape has the plants to help you achieve it. The plants spend the first part of their lives in specialized greenhouses, cared for attentively by plant experts, up until the day they ship straight to your doorstep to begin the rest of their lives with you. Features Bold and beautiful, the Croton Petra is a vivid, colorful, and exotic addition to any room Includes a terra cotta pot and saucer specifically chosen to complement the plant Specially designed boxes keep plants safe, sound, and healthy during shipping Tips and tricks for expert-level care included in a small booklet for easy reference Safe arrival guarantee and 30-day replacement for any plant Specs | | | |---|---| | Size | M — 16” - 22” tall | | Difficulty | Requires a bit of extra care to flourish | | Light | Needs bright indirect light to bright light | | Pet Friendly | No -— can cause mouth irritation and digestive reaction | | Air Cleaner | Yes — removes toxins from the air | | Pot Size | 7¾” diameter, 6¾” tall | The Bloomscape Guarantee Bloomscape guarantees that all of their plants will arrive in great shape. If there is any damage, you can email support@bloomscape.com and they will send you a replacement. That being said, they do ask customers to be home to receive packages during temperatures below 45°F or above 90°F. Their packaging has insulation to keep plants safe during shipping but cannot maintain safe temperatures if left outdoors for hours. If plants are damaged as the result of prolonged exposure to outdoor temperatures, they do not provide replacement.