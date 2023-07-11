Bissell

Crosswave Pet Pro All In One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner And Mop

$329.59 $209.00

Buy Now Review It

EVERY PURCHASE SAVES PETS. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. VACUUM AND WASH AT THE SAME TIME. Makes everyday pet mess cleaning quick and easy. MULTI-SURFACE CLEANING. Safe and effective for use on tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, vinyl, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, area rugs, and more. PICK UP PET MESSES. CrossWave Pet Pro multi-surface cleaner comes with a Tangle-Free Brush Roll, Pet Hair Strainer and PET Multi-Surface Formula with Febreze Freshness HASSLE-FREE CLEAN. Minimize pet hair from wrapping around the brush roll, separate large debris from the liquid to reduce sink clogging with the pet hair strainer and reduce pet odors, all in one clean TWO-TANK TECHNOLOGY. Keep clean water and formula separate from dirty water and dry debris, so you're always cleaning pet messes with a fresh solution RINSE & CLEAN OUT STORAGE TRAY AND FORMULA INCLUDED. Your CrossWave Pet Pro purchase comes with two Tangle-Free Brush Rolls, two 8 oz PET Multi-Surface Formulas with Febreze Freshness, and a Rinse & Clean Out Storage Tray. BISSELL® CrossWave® Pet Pro multi-surface cleaner vacuums and washes floors at the same time and in one easy step! CrossWave Pet Pro (with Tangle-Free Brush Roll and innovative Pet Multi-Surface formula) cleans better than a sponge mop and bucket and in less time.* You can seamlessly switch between cleaning hard floors to area rugs by the Fingertip Controls, while delivering the right amount of formula to your floors with the On-Demand Formula Trigger. The Tangle-Free Brush Roll scrubs to remove debris and minimizes annoying pet hair wrap. BISSELL® CrossWave® Pet Pro is safe for tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, vinyl, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, area rugs, and more. Two-Tank Technology keeps the cleaning solution separate from the dirty water to ensure a fresh mix of formula and water is always being used to clean your floors. The included PET Multi-Surface with Febreze Formula helps eliminate pet odors on your floors. After cleaning, use the Pet Hair Strainer to separate pet hair and large debris from the dirty water in your dirt tank, so hair and debris can be disposed into the garbage and not down your sink. The special Rinse & Clean Out Storage Tray also helps you easily clean the machine after use, plus it stores the brush rolls for next time! CrossWave Pet Pro® is truly a groundbreaking multi-floor cleaner that is a must-have for homes with or without pets. And this machine doesn't just clean up after pets, it helps save them, too. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation® and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a BISSELL pet product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.