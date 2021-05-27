Bissell

Crosswave All In One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner And Mop

Vacuums And washes your floors at the same time; surface type: bare floors Multi Surface Machine Cleans Both Sealed Hard Floors And Area Rugs. Power Rating 4.4 Amperes Dual Action Multi Surface Brush Roll Uses An Innovative Microfiber And Nylon Brush To Mop And Pick Up Dry Debris At The Same Time Two Tank System Keeps Cleaning Solution And Dirty Water Separate To Ensure That You'Re Always Cleaning With A Fresh Mix Of Water And Formula Smart Touch Controls On The Handle Allow You To Easily Switch Between Cleaning Hard Floors And Area Rugs And Control Your Solution With An On Demand Solution Trigger capacity: 0.4 power source type: Corded Electric Get your hard floors cleaner than you could have ever imagined! The BlSSELL CrossWave is a revolutionary, all-in-one, multi-surface floor cleaner that vacuums and washes floors at the same time. The CrossWave is safe for tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, area rugs, and more. Two-Tank Technology keeps the cleaning solution separate from the dirty water to ensure a fresh mix of formula and water is always being used to clean your floors. The combination of the Dual-Action Brush Roll (that rotates at 3000 RPM) and innovative multi-surface cleaning solution enables the CrossWave to clean better than a sponge mop and bucket in less time. With the touch of a button, you can seamlessly switch from cleaning hard floors to vacuuming and washing your area rugs. After cleaning, the Docking Tray provides a great place to clean your CrossWave, place your brush rolls to dry and store your machine. Your CrossWave will always be ready when you are! Did you know every purchase of a BISSELL product saves pets? BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. So, when you buy a BISSELL product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear. Measured by BTP0257 hard floor soil cleaning test