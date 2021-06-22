Bissell

Crosswave All-in-one Multi Surface Wet Dry Vacuum 1785

$249.99 $199.99

Target

Highlights Vacuum and wash your floors at the same time! The BISSELL CrossWave Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner cleans better than a sponge mop and bucket in less time.* Safe and effective for use on tile, sealed wood floors, area rugs, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, and more. Two-Tank Technology keeps clean water and formula separate from dirty water and dry debris. Forever clean everyday messes with a fresh solution. Dual-Action Multi-Surface Brush Roll uses an innovative microfiber and nylon brush to mop and pick up dry debris at the same time. The brush roll rotates at 3000 RPM. Your CrossWave purchase includes a Multi-Surface Brush Roll, 8 oz. Multi-Surface Formula, and a Docking Tray, for a fresh clean, quick cleanup and easy maintenance. Comes with a 2 year warranty. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.