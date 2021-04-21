Bissell

Crosswave® All-in-one Multi-surface Bagless Wet Dry Vac

The Crosswave(R) All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Stick Vacuum is a revolutionary multi-surface cleaning system that vacuums and washes floors at the same time. With a dual-action brush roll rotating at 3,000 RPM and an innovative multi-surface cleaning solution, the cross wave wet dry vac cleans better than a sponge mop and bucket, in less time. Plus, with the touch of a button, it can easily be switched from a hard floor cleaner to a rug cleaner. All with one machine. Get your hard floors cleaner than you could have ever imagined.