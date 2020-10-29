United States
Eddie Bauer
Crossover Trail Adventure High-rise Leggings
$99.00$49.50
At Eddie Bauer
The newest generation of our best-selling Trail Tights, these high-rise leggings are better than ever. Like the original Trail Tights, they feature moisture-wicking, sun-protection, and odor-control technologies, plus a Power Mesh waistband. But these are built in our Crossover premium brushed fleece fabric for added warmth in cool weather. We've also added significant new features, from a high waist with drawcord adjustment to a chemical-free gusseted crotch that enhances mobility and fit.