The Crossover Bra is smart, strong and beautiful, just like you. A bonded cradle replaces your underwire for maximum comfort and surprising lift. Thin, adjustable straps can be converted to cross in the back, and a hook and eye closure lets you customize your fit. Bonded support Adjustable straps Wire-free Get it there for free! We offer free shipping on orders over $75. Size down if you're between sizes. If you're in between sizes or prefer a tighter fit, we recommend sizing down. If you have a smaller band size and bigger cup size, you may also prefer to size down. Removable cups with a slightly thicker apex are included for modesty and to give you a little extra shape. This bra features a lower neckline and medium coverage. For more coverage, try our V-Neck Bra. Body/Corps: 62% Nylon, 38% Spandex Mesh: 64.4% Nylon, 35.6% Spandex Lining: 100% Polyester Doesn't fit? Don't like it? If you don't love it, for ANY reason, we'll take it back. We make returns and exchanges super easy. Just send your items back within 30 days, and we’ll make sure you get your refund or new item ASAP. We’ll even cover the cost of shipping. Easy returns and friendly customer service