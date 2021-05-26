Thule

Crossover 2 30-inch Wheeled Packing Case

$479.95 $383.96

Size Info This bag must be checked during air travel. 30"H x 20 ½"W x 14 ¼"D. 11.8 lb. Details & Care Durable, water-resistant construction defines a modern packing case featuring a V-tube telescoping handle for easy airport navigation. Closure: A TSA-approved locking zip closure ensures convenient security. Exterior features: A smart SafeZone compartment offers crush-resistant protection and a set of four full-spin casters keeps you moving. Interior features: An organized interior ensures stress-free packing and easy access to all your essentials on the road while compression wings keep everything in place. Special features: A solid exoskeleton ensures a firm, durable foundation and strategically placed bumpers protect the bag from wear and tear. Top and side carry handles; telescoping pull handle Nylon Imported