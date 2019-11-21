Crossmind

Mini Portable Projector

$96.99

ENJOY YOUR OWN HOME THEATER WITH CROSSMIND PROJECTORS. Connect To Your Smart Phone Via Wireless: For iOS System Devices: Step1: Projector enter into "AIRPLAY" interface-Step2: Select "LOLLIPOP-XXX" in the WLAN menu of the iPhone to connect-Step3: Slide from the bottom of iPhone, click on Screen Mirroring, and select "LOLLIPOP-XXX-iTV" to connect formulate screen sharing. For Android System Devices: Step1: Projector enter into "MIRACAST" interface-Step2: Select "LOLLIPOP-XXX" in the WLAN menu of the phone to connect-Step3: Go to choose"Device Connection"in the phone setting menu-Step4: Choose"Multi-Screen",it will pop up projector Wifi name "LOLLIPOP-XXX" and choose it. SPECIFICATIONS: -. Color: White Material: ABS Power Supply: 100-240V 50/60HZ Brightness: 3000 lumens - - Image System: LCD Pic Size: 37-115 inches Projection Distance: 1.3~4m Resolution: 800*480, support 1080p, 720p, 480p Contrast: 500:1 Speaker: Built-in hi-fi Correction: Trapezoid Lamp Life and Type: LED light source, above 20,000HRS Aspect Ratio: 4:3/16:9 Interface: 1*HDMI, 1*AV, 1*USB, 1*SD, 1*VGA Product size: 201*151*74.5mm PACKAGE INCLUDES: -. 1 x HD Projector 1 x Lens Cap 1 x Power Adapter 1 x Remote Control 1 x AV 3-in-1 Cable 1 x HDMI Cable 1 x Manual - Note:This item does not include screen