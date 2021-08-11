CARBON 38 X ELEVEN BY VENUS WILLIAMS

Cross Tennis Plaid Halter Bra In Shibori Plaid Print

$78.00

What It Is: Shibori plaid printed sports bra. What It Features: A wrap style v-neck front, with straps that cross at the back. The Shibori print is a Japanese technique created from wringing, squeezing, and pressing the fabric. It has an underbust band for extra support and comfort. Perfect for low to medium-impact activities. How To Wear: Get the matching Core 7/8 Legging in the same print. Venus Tip: I love the plaid print design. This bra is perfect not only for my workouts but lounging around my house too. It's so comfortable and soft.