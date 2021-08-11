Free People

Cross Of Sunlight Mini

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 63950356; Color Code: 065 Sweet and effortless, this stunning style from our Endless Summer collection features a sweetheart neckline and exaggerated sleeves with cutout detailing at the bodice for added shape. Tiered silhouette Smocked crossover waistband Low back design Pull-on style Endless Summer Whether you live the beach lifestyle year-round or dream of making the great escape, the Endless Summer collection is full of our most effortlessly ethereal styles under the sun. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 32 in Sleeve length: 13 in Length: 27 in