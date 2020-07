Fluoresse

Cross My Heart And Hope To Dry Bouquet

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fluoresse

The perfect gift to yourself or a loved one. These bouquets are a mix of flowers, foliage, wild grass and meadow stems. Beautiful dry flower arrangements that will last longer than lockdown! Please note this item will be posted out on Monday 22nd June. Please select DRY FLOWERS or Click & Collect at checkout.