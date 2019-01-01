Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Dear Frances
Cross Mules
$430.00
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dear Frances
Featured in 1 story
An A-Z List Of The Memorial Day Sales To Bookmark
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Kensie
Millard Flat Sandal
$59.00
$41.30
from
Amazon
BUY
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Martina Mesh Slides
$437.00
$305.89
from
Shopbop
BUY
Public Desire
Promise Flared Block Heel Mules
$44.99
from
BUY
New Look
Yellow Wide Buckle Strap Sliders
$21.82
from
New Look
BUY
More from Dear Frances
Dear Frances
Reed Mule
$325.00
from
Dear Frances
BUY
Dear Frances
Tye Slide
$325.00
$260.00
from
Dear Frances
BUY
Dear Frances
Wrap Sandal
$295.00
$236.00
from
Dear Frances
BUY
Dear Frances
Gem Boot
$495.00
from
Dear Frances
BUY
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
