MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Low sneakers illustrate the capsule's hybrid perspective, marrying a progressive aesthetic with performance-ready credentials. Features such as a reinterpreted lug – derived from Salomon’s signature Speedcross pattern – and an inner mesh slip-on shoe nod to trail running heritage. MM6’s unconventional yet casual design ethos is seen with bold hues and a built-in ripstop gaiter, resulting in a distinctly modern silhouette. The MM6 x Salomon collaboration speaks to the brands’ shared ethos of transitional design, first seen in the Maison’s Autumn/Winter 2022 show. Drawing inspiration from the everyday, the collection is a celebration of the unsung beauty of quotidian dressing; of the eclectic blur of clothes that pass us by on our city streets.