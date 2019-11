Self Portrait

Cross Front Pleated Chiffon Dress

$550.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Modist

Han Chong experiments with movement and sharp silhouettes for self-portrait's Fall '19 collection. Perfect for weddings or glamorous parties, this cobalt blue dress is cut from lightweight chiffon and pleated through the skirt, so it moves prettily when you walk or dance. Accessorise yours with a crystal bracelet.