J.Crew

Cross-back Bandeau One-piece Swimsuit

$98.00 $31.20

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details Nothing's better than a clean-cut, bandeau one-piece. Except for one with a sexy cross-back detail. Polyamide/elastane. Removable halter strap. Removable padding. Lined. Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing as it helps keep the fabric and the shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Online only. Item H8252.