Product Sku: 58734302; Color Code: 074 Bluetooth-compatible and portable vintage-inspired turntable housed in a luxe velvet briefcase design from the experts at Crosley, created exclusively for Urban Outfitters. This entry-level record player is perfect for playing your favorite vinyl LPs, and comes complete with a headphone jack, RCA audio out and features dynamic, full-range stereo speakers. Compatible with all portable audio devices and plays LPs: 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM. To play outside of the US, please pair with a power converter. Features - Velvet Bluetooth briefcase record player - Equipped with Bluetooth technology for streaming music wirelessly from any handheld device - Belt-driven turntable mechanism - 3 speeds: 33 1/3, 45, 78 - Adjustable pitch control - Built-in stereo speakers - Headphone jack - AC Power adapter - RCA audio out - Plug-in - Made in compliance with US electrical standards. To use this item outside of the US, pair with an outlet adapter and voltage converter made specifically for use in your location. Content + Care - Includes record player, 45 RPM adapter, aux-in cable and power adapter - 60% Wood, 20% velvet, 15% plastic, 3% metal, 2% other - Wipe clean - Imported - Made in compliance with US electrical standards. To use this item outside of the US, pair with an outlet adapter and voltage converter made specifically for use in your location. Size - Dimensions: 14”l x 10.5”w x 4.63”h - Weight: 5.5 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 17.25”l x 13”w x 7.25”h - Shipping package weight: 7 lbs