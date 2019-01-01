Crosley

Crosley Nomad Turntable

$179.95

Channel your inner, music-loving wanderer with the Crosley CRY613-1 Nomad Portable USB Turntable. This briefcase-clad, vinyl-wrapped turntable is just the right size for taking along so you can listen to music anywhere. Have old vinyl? You can enjoy records from as far back as the 1950s on this three-speed turntable, plus rip and edit thanks to USB connectivity and software for Mac and PC. Built-in speakers and RCA jacks mean you can share your music or listen by yourself using headphones. The long-lasting diamond stylus, belt-driven mechanism, and auxiliary input further work together to create a flawless listening experience.