Crosley

Crosley Gig Shelf System

$199.95

Buy Now Review It

At Pottery Barn

This complete two-speed turntable is ready to jam right out of the box. Inspired by furniture from the 50s and early 60s, the minimalistic design of the Crosley Gig Shelf System features sleek rounded edges and a two-tone design. Three knobs on the front allow you to easily crank up the volume, adjust pitch, switch between vinyl, aux-in or the built-in Bluetooth receiver, letting you play digital music through the record player. Faux wood finish and matte black front face. Plays 2 speeds (33 1/3 and 45 RPM). External full range dual stereo speakers. Built in bluetooth receiver. Features RCA output and 3.5mm aux input and adjustable pitch control. Plug-in. Imported.