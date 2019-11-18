Crosley

Crosley Ct200 Cassette Player

$55.80

Tell CDs to eat your shorts and crank up some cassettes on the Crosley CT200! Throw in a mix tape and party hardy or chill out with your favorite public radio station. Have a hottie that you’re trying to impress? Make a cheesy mix tape of your own with a personal message at the beginning thanks to the built-in microphone. Score! Don’t have a cow, the CT200’s VU meter is no poser – it’s actually functional. Take the volume to the max, add some bodacious bass or totally fine tune the treble with the adjustment knobs at the top.