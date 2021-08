Orren Ellis

Croskey 3-sided Pub Dining Table

$156.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

A simply sophisticated piece of furniture, perfect for modern and minimalist settings. Three clean-lined legs in a gleaming chrome finish that’s sure to steal glances, while the 35" W x 33" D tempered glass tabletop is perfect for rounds of drinks after work or for casual weeknight dinners. Easy to clean just use any glass cleaner and wipe down!