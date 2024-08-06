Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cropped Twill Workwear Jacket
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Abercrombie and Fitch
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie and Fitch
Vegan Leather Trucker Jacket
BUY
$110.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Gap x Madhappy
Distressed Denim Trucker Jacket
BUY
$138.00
Gap
Lululemon
Always Effortless Jacket
BUY
$148.00
Lululemon
BDG
Faux Leather Aviator Jacket
BUY
$72.99
$109.00
Nordstrom
More from Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Mara Squareneck Vest Mini Dress
BUY
$90.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Drop-waist Midi Dress
BUY
$120.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Mid Rise Pleated Mini Skort
BUY
$60.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oversized Poplin Shirt
BUY
$60.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
More from Outerwear
Abercrombie and Fitch
Classic Denim Blazer
BUY
$110.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cropped Blazer
BUY
$110.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Vegan Leather Trucker Jacket
BUY
$110.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cropped Twill Workwear Jacket
BUY
$110.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted