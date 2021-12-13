Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Wiederhoeft
Cropped Tuxedo Jacket
$1990.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Wiederhoeft
Cropped square-shoulder tuxedo jacket in off-white silk & metallic floral ribbon jacquard, with white satin facing. Features interior pokcets and buttons in double faced satin.
Need a few alternatives?
Christopher John Rogers
Topstitched Linen Blazer
BUY
$530.00
$1325.00
Net-A-Porter
Sergio Hudson
Single-breasted Crepe Jacket
BUY
$995.00
Moda Operandi
Sahroo
Grace Blazer
BUY
$1250.00
Sahroo
Wiederhoeft
Cropped Tuxedo Jacket
BUY
$1990.00
Wiederhoeft
More from Wiederhoeft
Wiederhoeft
Straight-leg Trousers
BUY
$1590.00
Wiederhoeft
Wiederhoeft
Quilted Bow Mask
BUY
$290.00
Wiederhoeft
More from Suiting
Christopher John Rogers
Color-block Pleated Linen Straight-leg Pants
BUY
$472.50
$945.00
Net-A-Porter
Christopher John Rogers
Topstitched Linen Blazer
BUY
$530.00
$1325.00
Net-A-Porter
Sergio Hudson
Wool Tuxedo Pants
BUY
$785.00
Moda Operandi
Sergio Hudson
Single-breasted Crepe Jacket
BUY
$995.00
Moda Operandi
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted