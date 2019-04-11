Skip navigation!
Clothing
Tops
Zara
Cropped Top
$25.90
At Zara
Cropped top with adjustable spaghetti straps. Back stretch detail.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Zara's Festival Edit Is Perfect For Coachella
by
Eliza Huber
Old Navy
Women's Perfect Rib-knit Tanks
$7.50
from
Old Navy
Banana Republic
Sheer Lace Organza Tank
$79.50
from
Banana Republic
Kit and Ace
Prevost Tank
$68.00
from
Kit and Ace
Tibi
Striped Satin-twill Top
$265.00
$79.20
from
The Outnet
Zara
Houndstooth Skirt
$89.90
from
Zara
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
Violeta By Mango
Bow Satin Blouse
$79.99
from
Mango
Cuyana
French Terry Pleat-back Sweatshirt
$85.00
from
Cuyana
Everlane
The Cashmere Crew (comes In 10 Colors)
$100.00
from
Everlane
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
