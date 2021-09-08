Madewell

Cropped Sweater Vest

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Knit from luxe Italian yarn, this chunky sweater vest has a V-neck and muscle-tank-style sleeve openings. Layer it over a button-down, a dress, anything. Cropped fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 21 7/8" (based on size M). Acrylic/wool/polyamide. Do Well: For each piece made at the Fair Trade Certified™ factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. Machine wash. Import. File under: Madewell sweaters for women. NB366