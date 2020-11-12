Topshop

Cropped Stitch Knitted Sweater

$58.00 $45.99

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Our all over pretty stitch cropped knitted sweater is super stylish this season. We are a huge fan of knitwear with a modern twist. 47% Polyester,36% Acrylic,11% Nylon,6% Wool. Machine washable.