GUESS

Cropped Skinny Jeans

$79.00

At Macy's

GUESS will leave you looking white hot in these stylish skinny jeans, updated with a cool cropped silhouette. Approx. model height is 5'10" and she is wearing a size 27. Approx. inseam: 25" . Approx. front rise: 8.5" . back rise: 14" . Zipper and button closure. belt loops. Cotton/modal/ polyester/elastane. Machine washable. Imported. Web ID: 7660034.