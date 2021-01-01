Alpha Industries

Cropped Sherpa Utility Jacket

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Fabric: Mid-weight, non-stretch sherpa Collared neck and zip placket Contrast zip pockets Long sleeves with shoulder zip pocket Shell: 100% polyester Lining: 100% nylon Wash cold Imported, China Style #AINDU30140 This Alpha Industries jacket is crafted from cozy Sherpa in a classic bomber silhouette, featuring sporty nylon pockets and the brand’s signature branded hang tag. Layer it over a tee and jeans for a cool and casual cold-weather ensemble. Show More