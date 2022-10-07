United States
Abercrombie
Cropped Sherpa Shirt Jacket
$90.00$63.00
At Abercrombie and Fitch
Details Cropped Sherpa Shirt Jacket Cozy shirt jacket in our super soft sherpa fabric and cropped length, featuring chest pockets with button flap closure, button-up front, curved hem and velour interior lining for extra comfort and warmth. Imported. Back:93% Polyester, 7% Elastane / Faux Fur:100% Polyester Machine wash cold separately, remove promptly, gentle cycle Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low, remove promptly Do not iron Do not dry clean