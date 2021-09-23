Victor Glemaud x Target

Cropped Pullover Sweatshirt – Pink

$30.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 73% Cotton, 20% Polyester, 7% Spandex Fit: Relaxed Fit Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Back Half Length Zipper Neckline: High Neck Item Style: Basic Sweatshirts Pockets: No Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638295 UPC: 195994260100 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3365 Origin: Imported Description This Cropped Pullover Sweatshirt from Victor Glemaud x Target brings sporty style to your looks with its vibrant color palette and cool athletic details. The pullover track sweatshirt offers a relaxed fit and stretchy construction for a comfortable feel, while a funnel neckline with a back zipper make it easier to slip over your head. The bold pink fabric is lined on the collar, center and sleeves with a bright lime contrasting piping detail to complete the look, and a cropped, at-waist length makes for versatile styling with a variety of bottoms. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers.