Description This Cropped Pea Coat from Nili Lotan x Target is a great finishing touch for layering over your cooler weather looks. Featuring a classic double-breasted design in a dark navy fabric with two rows of contrasting shiny gold buttons, this collared peacoat gets a modern update with its cool cropped silhouette that hits just below the waist. Two side slit pockets provide a place to warm hands or stash small items, and the casual fit pairs perfectly with looks from blouses and trousers to jeans and a long-sleeve tee. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.