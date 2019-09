Girlfriend Collective

Cropped Paloma Sports Bra

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Made from recycled water bottles, the Cropped Paloma Bra provides medium support with minimal waste. Featuring a racerback and compression band to lift and hold you tight, this cropped take on Girlfriend Collective's signature sports bra gives you style and comfort on and off the mat. Medium support High neck Racerback Seamless Moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry