& Other Stories

Cropped Leather Jacket

£349.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Cropped leather jacket with a smooth finish, featuring rounded shoulders and duo welt pockets. Zipper with three press button closures Press button tabs at the cuffs Padded shoulders Lined Length of jacket: 45cm / 17.7" (EU 36 / UK 8 / US 4) Savoir is our limited collection honouring the know-how of our design ateliers with seasonal statement styles that push fashion forward.