COS

Cropped Knitted Mock-neck Top

$115.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

This striped long-sleeved top is a versatile staple for between the seasons, thanks to the knitted fabric and cosy mock neck. It's designed with a cropped silhouette that's perfectly suited to high-waisted skirts and pants. - Slim fit - Raglan sleeves, ribbed hem - Recycled nylon reduces our demand on limited natural resources and reduces greenhouse gas emissions 56% Viscose, 42% Recycled polyamide (Recycled nylon), 2% Elastane / Machine wash Back length of size S is 44cm / Model wears a size S