Zara

Cropped Flared Trf Jeans

$65.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

COMPOSITION, CARE & ORIGIN COMPOSITION We work with monitoring programmes to ensure compliance with our social, environmental and health and safety standards for our garments. To assess compliance, we have developed a programme of audits and continuous improvement plans. OUTER SHELL 98% cotton 2% elastane Which contains at least: OUTER SHELL 15% certified recycled cotton CERTIFIED MATERIALS RECYCLED COTTON This fibre is obtained by recycling cotton textile waste, helping to reduce the consumption of virgin raw materials. It is certified by organisations that monitor the process from the source to the end product. We are currently working with the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) and the Recycled Content Standard (RCS). CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. To lengthen the life of denim garments, always turn them inside out and wash at low temperatures. This will help you preserve their colours and the structure of the fabric, as well as reduce energy consumption. Machine wash at max. 104 ºF with short spin cycle Do not use bleach Iron at a maximum of 110ºC/230ºF Dry clean with tetrachloroethylene Tumble dry low ORIGIN We work with our suppliers, workers, unions and international organizations to develop a supply chain in which human rights are respected and promoted, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Thanks to the collaboration with our suppliers, we work to know the facilities and processes used to manufacture our garments in order to know the traceability of our products. Made in Pakistan