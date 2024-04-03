Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Ranna Gill
Cropped Eyelet Wide-leg Pants
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Farm Rio
Leopard Navy Blue Tailored Pants
BUY
$230.00
Shopbop
La Double J
Palazzo Pants
BUY
$780.00
Shopbop
De Loreta
Campana Pants
BUY
$394.00
Shopbop
Free People
Hudson Canyon Stripe Pants
BUY
£88.00
Free People
More from Ranna Gill
Ranna Gill
Printed Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$128.00
Anthropologie
Ranna Gill
Magdalena Ruffled Maxi Dress
BUY
$94.00
$188.00
Anthropologie
More from Pants
Athleta
Brooklyn Ankle Pant
BUY
$99.00
Athleta
Lululemon
Dance Studio Relaxed-fit Mid-rise Cargo Jogger
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Ranna Gill
Cropped Eyelet Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
Rails
Damani Pants
BUY
$178.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted