Zara

Cropped Culottes

$69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

MATERIALS, CARE AND ORIGIN JOIN LIFE Care for fiber & water: at least 25% recycled polyester. We use the Join Life label on clothing that is produced using technology and raw materials that help us to reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We work with monitoring programmes to ensure compliance with our social, environmental and health and safety standards for our garments. To assess compliance, we have developed a programme of audits and continuous improvement plans. OUTER SHELL 95% polyester · 5% elastane Recycled polyester Nowadays, recycled polyester is mainly made out of recycled PET plastic, such as plastic bottles. Whenever you throw a plastic bottle into a recycling bin, it is taken to a waste separation and classification plant. There, the different types of plastic are separated so they go to the best place. The PET plastic is cleaned, shredded and recycled into a new recycled polyester fibre, among other products. This way, we are able to give plastic waste a new life and reduce our consumption of virgin unprocessed materials. CERTIFICATIONS We only use recycled polyester certified by organisations which monitor the process from the source to the final product. At present, we work with: Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Recycled Content Standard (RCS) Care for water These garments are produced with technologies that reduce water consumption in their production processes. The garment dyeing and washing processes consume the largest amount of water. Using closed circuits that allow us to reuse water or employing technologies such as low bath ratio machines or mass dyeing, which reduce water consumption, help us to preserve freshwater resources. CERTIFICATIONS This product was manufactured following the Inditex Group Join Life standard. Created in 2015 as a tool for standardising criteria, it is defined based on several aspects, such as impact analysis based on the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology, initiatives that promote practices with lower impact and materials certified by specialised external companies. Since its creation, our work has been ongoing to improve it. ORIGIN We work with our suppliers, workers, unions and international organizations to develop a supply chain in which human rights are respected and promoted, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Thanks to the collaboration with our suppliers, we work to know the facilities and processes used to manufacture our garments in order to know the traceability of our products. Made in Vietnam CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Lower temperature washes and delicate spin cycles are gentler on garments and help to protect the colour, shape and structure of the fabric. Furthermore, they reduce the amount of energy used in care processes. Machine wash at max. 30ºC/86ºF with short spin cycle Do not use bleach Iron at a maximum of 110ºC/230ºF Dry clean with tetrachloroethylene Do not tumble dry