Size & Fit Fitted. Hits above hip. Body length: 19 1/2". Sleeve length: 29 1/2". Overall FitBased on user reviews Runs Small True to Size Runs Large Between runs small and true to size. Product Details We upgraded our cashmere collection with finer, loftier fibers to make the soft stuff, somehow, even softer. And because we like to make a lasting impression, our new cashmere is also more enduring than ever—in both quality and style. Meet the new cropped cashmere crewneck, updated with a modern, fitted silhouette that feels super-fresh, especially paired with your favorite high-waisted jeans. Our design team doesn't pick favorites, but if they did...well, this would be it. We're invested in bringing you the best in cashmere, so you can feel great about investing in it too. We're proud to support responsible cashmere production through our partnership with the Aid by Trade Foundation (AbTF), a nonprofit that promotes sustainable agricultural development across the globe. As the foundation's first U.S. member, we source cashmere that is certified to the AbTF's The Good Cashmere Standard®, which ensures the welfare of the cashmere goats, protects natural resources and improves the working conditions Cashmere. Hand wash. Import. Online only. Item BG654. Our Fabrics, Re-imagined Re-imagined This style contains at least 30% of a Re-imagined fabric, which contributes to our goal of sustainably sourcing 100% of our key fibers by 2025. Learn MoreShop All Re-imagined