Acne Studios

Cropped Belted Pleated Cotton-twill Wide-leg Pants

£330.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Acne Studios' pants are designed with a belted, high-rise waist that buckles at the side for a flattering look. Cut from 'Hazel Beige' cotton-twill, they have a relaxed fit emphasized by sharp pleats and neatly cuffed hems. Wear yours with a tucked-in turtleneck or bodysuit.