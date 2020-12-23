Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Savage x Fenty
Crop With Rose Gold Tone Hardware
C$31.03
Buy Now
Review It
At Savage x Fenty
Need a few alternatives?
Dame
Pom Vibrator
C$130.00
from
Indigo Canada
BUY
Happy Rabbit
Remote Control Love Egg Vibrator
$69.99
$34.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Better Love
G-spot Hero
$105.00
$29.99
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Wicked
Sensual Care Collection Ultra Heat Lubricant
$34.00
$22.78
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
More from Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty
Floral Glow Lace & Mesh Brazilian
$24.95
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Floral Glow Unlined Lace Bra
$59.95
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Floral Glow Lace & Mesh Slip
$49.95
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Flocked Logo G-string
£18.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
Dame
Pom Vibrator
C$130.00
from
Indigo Canada
BUY
Happy Rabbit
Remote Control Love Egg Vibrator
$69.99
$34.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Better Love
G-spot Hero
$105.00
$29.99
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Wicked
Sensual Care Collection Ultra Heat Lubricant
$34.00
$22.78
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted