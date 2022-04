Eloquii

Crop Vest

$109.95 $54.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Crop vest Tailor fit Side princess seam with welt trim Front button closure placket Non stretch peached rayon/twill Fully lined Hits above waist Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 21" 90% Rayon / 10% Polyester Care: Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1278243