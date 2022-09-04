Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
French Connection
Crolenda Single Breast Blazer
£95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At John Lewis
More from French Connection
French Connection
Whisper Ruffle Minidress
BUY
$89.99
$148.00
Nordstrom
French Connection
Millia Ribbed Sweater Vest
BUY
$58.90
$98.00
Nordstrom
French Connection
Whisper Light Sheath Minidress
BUY
$96.00
$128.00
Nordstrom
French Connection
Simona Long Sleeve Rib Sweater Dress
BUY
$103.50
$138.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted