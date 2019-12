Fenty

Croissant-sleeved Shirt

£460.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fenty

Oversized poplin cotton shirt in Coco White. Puffy sleeves and slouchy shoulders. Poplin shirt Oversized fit with puffy sleeves and slouchy shoulders Pointed collar Buttoned sleeves Embroidered monogram on the left sleeve 100% cotton Made in Italy The model is 177 cm and is wearing size 36