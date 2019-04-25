Search
Catbird

Croissant Lamp

$88.00
At Catbird
The perfect way to say, “You light up my life.” A real croissant, preserved in resin and retrofitted with an electrical belly - we think it’s a terribly romantic gift for someone you love/yourself. Made in Japan by a one time baker.
