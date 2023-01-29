Future Collective™ with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Croissant Clutch Handbag

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 8.5 Inches (H) x 19.5 Inches (W) x 8.5 Inches (D) Shell Material: Polypropylene Bag Structure: Collapsible Interior Features: Cell Phone Pocket, Zip Pocket Exterior Features: No Compartments or Pockets Main Compartment Closure: Zip Closure Handle Type: Single handle Minimum Strap Length: 11 Inches Care & Cleaning: Do Not Wash Street Date: January 29, 2023 TCIN: 87266253 UPC: 196983836825 Item Number (DPCI): 258-11-0008 Origin: Imported Description This Croissant Clutch Handbag from Future Collective™ with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson makes a lovely accent to both casual and dressier outfits. Featuring a convenient collapsible structure, this croissant clutch is designed in solid black with a contrasting gold-tone zipper closure. With both a zipper and cellphone pocket inside the main compartment, it provides you with ample space for holding your small on-the-go essentials. Meet Gabriella (@gabriellak_j), a NYC-based stylist who is transforming the fashion industry with her powerful point of view. Her personal experiences give an inherent narrative to her work, championing diversity and representation to rethink what fashion can and should look like.