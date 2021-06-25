Frankies Bikinis

Croft Satin Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

$185.00 $148.00

At Frankies Bikinis

Description New Arrival Business in the front, party in the back. Our sexy satin one piece swimsuit - with a high cut silhouette, adjustable straps, and thin tie definition to your waistline. A cheeky one piece swimsuit designed in collaboration with Alo Yoga. What more could you want? Add this one piece swimsuit to your cart now! Details 81% Nylon + 19% Spandex Satin Fabric Cheeky Coverage This style runs true to size Alo x Frankies Bikinis