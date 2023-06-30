Crocs

Unisex-adult Literide 360 Clogs

$59.99 $34.99

100% Synthetic Imported Thermoplastic Elastomers sole SCIENCE AND MAGIC: Take a ride in a superbly cushioned new kind of Crocs for men and women. Inspired by your evolving lifestyle, the LiteRide shoe collection was created to be worn on your terms, at any pace INNOVATIVE COMFORT: Next generation 360 degrees of LiteRide foam insoles are super-soft, incredibly light and extraordinary resilient. These women's and men's shoes offer sink-in softness for innovative comfort WHAT SIZE SHOULD I BUY?: These shoes offer a roomy fit and we recommend sizing down to the next largest whole size FOAM DESIGN: This clog is pressure and heat-mapped to the foot to give you support and breathability, while the flexible Matlite uppers feel broken-in from day one PERSONALIZATION: Add Jibbitz shoe charms to your Crocs to show your unique style and creativity! This clog can hold four Jibbitz charms and includes two Jibbitz charms with purchase Discover a new level of comfort and ease in these innovative clogs. In this next evolution of LiteRide, the plush LiteRide foam footbed delivers support and cushioning where your feet need it most. The Matlite Motion upper features perforation patterns that mimic the flexibility of a knit fabric, offering the ultimate in breathability and flexibility. Step into the world-class comfort and styling of these new LiteRide 360 Clogs and feel sensational and stylish wherever life takes you.